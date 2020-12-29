The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. David Loasby acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. BidaskClub raised The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

NYSE:MTW opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The Manitowoc’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.