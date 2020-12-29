The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,994. The Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Michaels Companies news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 488.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.