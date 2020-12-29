The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork Sells 152,735 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,230.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76.

On Monday, October 26th, Fredrik Bjork sold 813 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $11,617.77.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after acquiring an additional 734,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

