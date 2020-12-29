The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.0372 (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $23.12 million and $6.91 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002976 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013425 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

