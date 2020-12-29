The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

