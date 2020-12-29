THEKEY (TKY) 1-Day Volume Hits $26,529.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $26,529.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

