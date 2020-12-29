Therapeutics Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACA) Trading Down 1.8%

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.33. 11,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 15,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:RACA)

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

