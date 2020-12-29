Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0273 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $135.61 million and approximately $23.57 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00307522 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel's official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

