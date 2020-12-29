Thor Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.77.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. BidaskClub raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist cut their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.