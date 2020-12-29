THORChain (RUNE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.43 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003684 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $152.53 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00144093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00211670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00618296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00334387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056273 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

