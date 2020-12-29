Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 6.2%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 15,318,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,898,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

