Traders Buy Large Volume of Innovative Industrial Properties Call Options (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,210 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 1,403 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,716. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $199.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

