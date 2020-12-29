Traders Purchase High Volume of Chico’s FAS Call Options (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,572 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 421% compared to the typical daily volume of 494 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 833.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 117,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,863 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 325.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 472,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 361,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 125.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

CHS stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

