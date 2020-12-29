TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million.

TACT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $127,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 130,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $62.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.25.

TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

