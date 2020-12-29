TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.