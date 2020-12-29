Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.80

Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and traded as high as $53.00. Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 41,606 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £8.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.16.

In other Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) news, insider Nigel Rogers bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) Company Profile (LON:TRT)

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

