Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 13.3% on Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price fell 13.3% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $133.50 and last traded at $138.56. 1,116,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 587,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.73.

Specifically, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,387 shares of company stock worth $28,871,271. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

