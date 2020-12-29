UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Trading 20% Higher

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)’s share price traded up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 495,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 447,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45.

About UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

