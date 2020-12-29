Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.34. 593,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.93. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.