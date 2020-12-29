UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Alexander C. Kemper Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Alexander C. Kemper purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.78 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,872.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UMBF opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $72.76.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.