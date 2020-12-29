United Traders Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.11 Million (UTT)

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, United Traders Token has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One United Traders Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. United Traders Token has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $325.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get United Traders Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00282363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.71 or 0.02034358 BTC.

United Traders Token Profile

United Traders Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,548,999 tokens. The official message board for United Traders Token is medium.com/@Uttoken.io. United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. United Traders Token’s official website is uttoken.io.

Buying and Selling United Traders Token

United Traders Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Traders Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Traders Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase United Traders Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for United Traders Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for United Traders Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.