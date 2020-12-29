Universa (UTNP) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded up 92.3% against the US dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $43,111.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00042947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.50 or 0.02065869 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

