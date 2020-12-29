UpToken (UP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $164.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, UpToken has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UpToken has a total market cap of $200,352.47 and approximately $164.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpToken token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00043939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00290555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $570.27 or 0.02131700 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 tokens. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken. The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org.

UpToken Token Trading

UpToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

