Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Declares None Dividend of $0.46

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:UE opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $19.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

