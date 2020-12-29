Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VCNX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.83. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.