Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore production for current year to a range of 300 to 305 million tons (MT). The company had produced 302 Mt of iron ore last year. The company continues to strive to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. Vale is poised well to gain from higher iron ore prices this year as coronavirus pandemic in Brazil has fueled supply concerns while demand in China remains strong. The consensus estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and current year earnings have thus undergone positive estimate revisions lately. Also, continued investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt levels, ramp up its coal business and transforming base metals business will also aid growth for the company. Vale remains focused on introducing more high-quality ore in the market.”

Get Vale alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. Vale has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after purchasing an additional 985,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vale by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,888,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,637 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Vale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,963,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,104,000 after acquiring an additional 500,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,370,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.