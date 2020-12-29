Vale (NYSE:VALE) vs. Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE:PZG) Critical Review

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE:PZG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Paramount Gold Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 3.82% 17.48% 7.32% Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28%

Risk and Volatility

Vale has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vale and Paramount Gold Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 1 14 0 2.93 Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale currently has a consensus price target of $15.34, suggesting a potential downside of 8.30%. Paramount Gold Nevada has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given Paramount Gold Nevada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Gold Nevada is more favorable than Vale.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vale and Paramount Gold Nevada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $37.57 billion 2.28 -$1.68 billion $1.60 10.46 Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 51.20 -$6.43 million ($0.23) -4.74

Paramount Gold Nevada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vale. Paramount Gold Nevada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vale beats Paramount Gold Nevada on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. It also offers platinum group metals. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

