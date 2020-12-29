ValuEngine Downgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

