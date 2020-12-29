ValuEngine Upgrades RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) to “Buy”

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REDU. BidaskClub cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RISE Education Cayman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Shares of REDU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.95. 35,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.45 million, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Research analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RISE Education Cayman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,176 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.47% of RISE Education Cayman worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.