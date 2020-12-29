Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 897,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,644 shares of company stock valued at $558,166. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $68,521,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after buying an additional 828,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.