VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VRME opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRME. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in VerifyMe by 72.7% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VerifyMe by 154.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe during the third quarter worth $61,000.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

