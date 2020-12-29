Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 654.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 68,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,168. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $689.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.