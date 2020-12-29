Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

VSAT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,079. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,678.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 303.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

