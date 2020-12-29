Vid (VI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vid has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $8,631.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00140528 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00203765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00597486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00322800 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00055020 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,695 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Vid Token Trading

