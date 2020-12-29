VIDT Datalink Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.69 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $28.14 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

