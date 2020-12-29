VIG Market Capitalization Tops $834,381.24 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $834,381.24 and $3,702.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,359.99 or 1.00002389 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029915 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00379745 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00500084 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00144153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00035262 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,818,097 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

