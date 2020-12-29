Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Sells $558,500.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen C. Ruffini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00.

Shares of VFF opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Village Farms International by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Village Farms International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

