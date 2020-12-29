Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $521,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $239,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,419 shares of company stock worth $2,466,270.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of VIR opened at $28.11 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

