Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares traded down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 4,430,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 3,021,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.