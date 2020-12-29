Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) versus Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Head to Head Analysis

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -25.51% -14.00% -6.16% Lonestar Resources US -192.15% 136.34% 1.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Lonestar Resources US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million 0.54 -$32.72 million ($0.41) -6.32 Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million 0.01 -$103.02 million N/A N/A

Vista Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vista Oil & Gas and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

