vSlice (VSL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. vSlice has a market capitalization of $44,860.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, vSlice has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One vSlice token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00042803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00287296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.50 or 0.02111710 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice is a token. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

