W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $68,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.28. 202,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.23. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

