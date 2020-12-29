Wanchain Price Tops $0.32 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Wanchain has a market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, DragonEX and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00299413 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

