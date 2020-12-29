Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WASH stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $781.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.