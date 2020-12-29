Waves (WAVES) Market Capitalization Achieves $720.37 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00026032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $720.37 million and $165.43 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008261 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,924,498 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

