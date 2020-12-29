WAX Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $51.09 million and $585,692.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001388 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00046084 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,739,005,451 coins and its circulating supply is 1,465,232,406 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

