Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 53,208 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,208 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 975,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 732,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 565,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 233,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 66.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 200,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,297,000.

Shares of PFFD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,375 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

