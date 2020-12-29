Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 279.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 145,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.01. The stock had a trading volume of 504,518 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average is $145.69. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

