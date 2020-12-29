Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,576,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

