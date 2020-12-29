Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,492,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

